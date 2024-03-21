Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

