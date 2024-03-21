Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Acquires $496,460.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.34. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 49,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

