Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 2,010,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,911. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

