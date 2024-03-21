Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alight traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 547439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight



Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

