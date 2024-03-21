Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.57 and last traded at $125.11. 642,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,473,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 18,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

