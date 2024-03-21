Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,888 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,876,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,375,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

