Aecon Group (ARE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (TSE: ARE):

3/8/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.25 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.51. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.