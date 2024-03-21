AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 212.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

