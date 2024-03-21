Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.66 and last traded at $179.57. 28,637,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 78,506,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 349.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.