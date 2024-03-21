Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Acquires £51,937.92 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Eddie Johnson bought 27,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($66,120.84).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,702.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 261 ($3.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.98.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.