Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $519.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

