Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 5.4 %

ACET stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adicet Bio

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.