ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.33

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,929,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,739.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,929,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,739.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,595.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,260,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,916,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

