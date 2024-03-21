Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter.

ACRS stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

