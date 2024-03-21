Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Acelyrin Price Performance

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

Shares of SLRN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $77,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acelyrin by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,674,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

