Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $71.25

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.25, but opened at $61.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 1,462,857 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 8.8 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.