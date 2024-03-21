Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.900 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.