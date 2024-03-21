Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.65. Abacus Life shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 3,992 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

