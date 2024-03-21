8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.72.

8X8 stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $343.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $119,238. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

