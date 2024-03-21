7,737 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,547. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

