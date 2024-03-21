467 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $482.92. 2,677,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,662. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.24. The firm has a market cap of $386.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average of $427.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.