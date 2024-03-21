4,040 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Block by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Block by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Block by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 10,361,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,183,676. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

