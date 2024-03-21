3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $105.02. Approximately 1,567,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,983,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.