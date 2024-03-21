36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

36Kr Stock Down 0.4 %

36Kr stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.59. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.