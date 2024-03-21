344 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trex by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Up 1.7 %

TREX stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 152,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

