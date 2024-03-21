2,808 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $95.07.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

