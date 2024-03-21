235,700 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,169,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 25,198,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

