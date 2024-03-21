214 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

UFP Industries stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.26. 84,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

