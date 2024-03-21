1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 8,425 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 2.0 %

1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,206. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

