1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.85. 1,723,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,206. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

