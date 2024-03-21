1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,806 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 3,613,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,795. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

