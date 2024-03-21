1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 347 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,179,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $172.41. 1,030,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

