1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,386 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 209,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,825. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

