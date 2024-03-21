1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,988 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.27. 1,944,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,695,214. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.