1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,481 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.49. 1,053,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

