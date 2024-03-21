1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 421 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 766,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,422. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.