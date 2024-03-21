1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.14% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,977,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 37,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

