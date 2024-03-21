1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New $569,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after acquiring an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after buying an additional 204,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NiSource by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 70,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NiSource by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 466,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,016. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

