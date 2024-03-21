1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $596,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 477,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

