1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $259.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.