1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $801,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,924. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

