1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.73. The stock had a trading volume of 144,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,198. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $189.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.