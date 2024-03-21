1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.61. 993,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,211. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

