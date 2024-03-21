1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 39,292 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 7,914,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,264,715. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

