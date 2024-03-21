1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 162,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,401. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

