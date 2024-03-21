1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 11,307 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,788,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,772,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

