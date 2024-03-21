1,672 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $155.62.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

