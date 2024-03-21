1,524 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.00. 61,001,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,120,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $288 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

