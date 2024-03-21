1,145 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,874. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $548.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.57 and a 200-day moving average of $485.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

