Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.90 Per Share

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Zotefoams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 335.05. The stock has a market cap of £171.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,609.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

About Zotefoams

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.