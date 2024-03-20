Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.90 Per Share

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Zotefoams Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 335.05. The stock has a market cap of £171.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,609.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.
About Zotefoams
